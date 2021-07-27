BTS Covered Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” For BBC Radio 1
BTS are riding high. The Korean pop superstars and their Army have commandeered the Billboard Hot 100 in recent months: sending their single “Butter” to #1 for seven weeks, launching its follow-up “Permission To Dance” to #1 for one week, and then vaulting “Butter” back to the top this week. This has been partially the result of extremely dedicated fans purchasing certain targeted tracks week after week — an especially overt manifestation of an ongoing flaw in the current system, but also proof that BTS are a very popular act with a fiercely dedicated fan base. Their hits aren’t charting nearly as high in the UK, but their star power is such that a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today was still a big deal.
In the Live Lounge, artists usually perform a cover. For BTS, that meant a run through “I’ll Be Missing You,” Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and 112’s chart-topping 1997 tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. from the blockbuster No Way Out album. That song famously samples the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” which led to the bizarre decision to dub this a cover of “Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and Sting.” Given the way the Army carefully monitors the internet so they can launch harassment campaigns against anyone who writes something they don’t like, a cover of the stalker-y Police original would have probably been more appropriate here.
Hear what they’ve done with “I’ll Be Missing You” below.