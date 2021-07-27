BTS Covered Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” For BBC Radio 1

In the Live Lounge, artists usually perform a cover. For BTS, that meant a run through “I’ll Be Missing You,” Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and 112’s chart-topping 1997 tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. from the blockbuster No Way Out album. That song famously samples the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” which led to the bizarre decision to dub this a cover of “Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and Sting.” Given the way the Army carefully monitors the internet so they can launch harassment campaigns against anyone who writes something they don’t like, a cover of the stalker-y Police original would have probably been more appropriate here.

Hear what they’ve done with “I’ll Be Missing You” below.