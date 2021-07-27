LUMP – “Gamma Ray”

New Music July 27, 2021

Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay are releasing their second album as LUMP, Animal, at the end of this week. We’ve already heard a decent handful of songs from it so far — “Cannot Resist,” “Climb Every Wall,” and the title track — and today the pair is sharing one more single, the subdued and slinking “Gamma Ray,” before the album is out in full.

Here’s Marling on the track:

The lyrics are all just nonsense writing, but I always had in my mind a story I’d heard about my Dad’s cousin dying. He died very young, he committed suicide sadly, obviously long before I was born. He was incredibly good looking and everyone loved him, and when they tolled the bell at his funeral two of my Dad’s sisters fainted. They were so overcome. ‘Gawping’ comes from French singer Georges Brassens, who did a really weird song called ‘Brave Margot,’ and in the translation there is something about the men ‘gawping’.

Listen below.

Animal is out 7/30 via Partisan/Chrysalis. Pre-order it here.

