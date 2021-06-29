LUMP – “We Cannot Resist”

By James Rettig

We’ve a month out from the release of Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay’s second LUMP album, Animal, the follow-up to their 2018 debut. We’ve heard the title track and “Climb Every Wall” and today they’re sharing “We Cannot Resist.” It’s a punchy and rousing track in which Marling conjures feelings of youth and temptation with some pointed verses: “Kids on the run/ Falling for each other/ Down to have fun/ And out to burn rubber,” she sings. “Kids on the run/ Smiling at each other/ Show has begun/ And they’re down to play lovers.” Listen below.

Animal is out 7/30 via Partisan/Chrysalis.

