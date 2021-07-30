Kurt Cobain’s Childhood Home Is Officially A Landmark

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home in Aberdeen, Washington, where the Nirvana frontman lived from 1968 to 1984, is now officially a landmark. Last month, Rolling Stone reports, Washington state’s Department Of Archaeology And Historic Preservation voted — unanimously — to approve the house for inclusion on its Heritage Register of culturally important buildings. But that’s just the beginning of current owners Lee and Danielle Bacon’s plans for the property.

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” says Lee Bacon, who bought the house from the Cobain family in 2018 for $225,000. “The next chapter is how to make that happen.” The Bacons’ plans to recreate the house and return it to its vintage era are “90 to 95 percent” complete, and although neighborhood zoning regulations prevent the building from becoming a full-time museum, they’re exploring options to open it up for private tours.

In addition to the house, Bacon purchased a 25,000-square-foot building a mile and a half away in downtown Aberdeen. There, he intends to construct a “Tribute Lounge And Gallery Cafe” dedicated to Cobain, featuring artifacts, photos, memorabilia, and photographs to “tell the story of the house” and function as “the starting hub for information, tours, and dedicated transportation to the family home.” The Bacons are “working on the logistics” of opening it up for tours “on special days, events or happenings by special request.”