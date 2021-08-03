Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.

Rivers Cuomo and friends’ rendition of “Enter Sandman” is out today. Speaking of LPs unofficially named for colors, it sounds like it could be on the “Green Album,” with the caustic riffs and mischievous vocals, as infectious as “Hash Pipe.” It’s a lot more listenable than, say, anything on Van Weezer.

Exit light, enter night:

The Metallica reissue and The Metallica Blacklist are both out 9/10 and can be pre-ordered here.