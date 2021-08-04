Black Midi – “Cruising”

New Music August 4, 2021 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music August 4, 2021 9:55 AM By Chris DeVille

The Japanese edition of Black Midi’s Cavalcade included a bonus track called “Cruising.” Unlike many international bonus tracks, up until now the song has not surfaced on YouTube or any easily accessible platform here in North America. That changes today with the official release of “Cruising.” A slow jam that maintains all the weirdness and exploratory glee of your favorite Black Midi songs, it only gets better as it goes. Listen below.

Read our in-depth interview about Black Midi’s Cavalcade influences here.

