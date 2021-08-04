The Offspring Drop Drummer Over Vaccination Status

California pop-punk band the Offspring might’ve peaked in the ’90s with a couple of blockbuster albums, but they’re still around, and they’ve faced some internal turmoil in recent years. In 2019, Forbes reported on the band’s legal battle with former bassist Gregory Kriesel. Today, Offspring drummer Pete Parada has said that he’s now out of the band because he’s not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Parada joined the Offspring in 2007 after doing stints with Face To Face and Saves The Day. Yesterday, Parada wrote on Instagram that he’d parted ways with the Offspring: “Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time.” Parada writes that he caught a mild case of COVID last year and that he’s more concerned about his history with the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome. (I’m not an expert by any means, but it looks as though the FDA found that the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine carried some increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, though it hasn’t found any correlation between GBS and the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.)

Parada says that he won’t be taking part in future Offspring activities: “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate — it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour.” Parada says that he’s “heartbroken” and says that he has “no negative feelings towards my band.” While Parada says that his refusal to get a vaccine is medical, not political, he also writes that he thinks vaccine mandates are wrong: “I do not find it ethical or wise to allow those with the most power (government, corporations, organizations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those with the least power.”

So there you have it. Pete Parada will not come out and play.