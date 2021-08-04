Foxx Bodies – “Bad Kid”

Rochelle Shipman

New Music August 4, 2021 5:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Foxx Bodies – “Bad Kid”

Rochelle Shipman

New Music August 4, 2021 5:18 PM By Chris DeVille

The lead single from Foxx Bodies’ new album Vixen condenses a long emotional journey into just over two minutes, from “I’ve been a bad kid” to “Your love is bullshit!” The Tucson-founded, LA-based quartet — singer Bella Vanek plus Bailey Moses, Adam Bucholz, and Matt Vanek — are in the business of unpacking childhood trauma over grungy loud-quiet-loud rock. Vanek’s voice in particular swings from the depths to the heavens on “Bad Kid,” wailing with an unhinged fury at the track’s most climactic moments.

Out this fall on Kill Rock Stars, Vixen is Foxx Bodies’ first full-length release since a self-recorded, self-released LP from 2016. This one finds them working with producers John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney) and Erik Blood (Shabazz Palaces, Tacocat) and has been ready to go since before the pandemic. Now that the world is (for the time being?) opening back up again, the rollout has finally begun.

Watch director G Leonardo’s video for “Bad Kid” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bad Kid”
02 “Victim One”
03 “Wind”
04 “BPD”
05 “Car Talk”
06 “Room”
07 “Runaway”
08 “Breakfast”
09 “Monsoon Surf Club”
10 “Anamia”
11 “Hospital”
12 “Vixen”
13 “Anthem”

Vixen is out 11/5 on Kill Rock Stars.

Foxx Bodies - Vixen [LP]

$23.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    3 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    2 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    1 day ago

    NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest