Foxx Bodies – “Bad Kid”

The lead single from Foxx Bodies’ new album Vixen condenses a long emotional journey into just over two minutes, from “I’ve been a bad kid” to “Your love is bullshit!” The Tucson-founded, LA-based quartet — singer Bella Vanek plus Bailey Moses, Adam Bucholz, and Matt Vanek — are in the business of unpacking childhood trauma over grungy loud-quiet-loud rock. Vanek’s voice in particular swings from the depths to the heavens on “Bad Kid,” wailing with an unhinged fury at the track’s most climactic moments.

Out this fall on Kill Rock Stars, Vixen is Foxx Bodies’ first full-length release since a self-recorded, self-released LP from 2016. This one finds them working with producers John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney) and Erik Blood (Shabazz Palaces, Tacocat) and has been ready to go since before the pandemic. Now that the world is (for the time being?) opening back up again, the rollout has finally begun.

Watch director G Leonardo’s video for “Bad Kid” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bad Kid”

02 “Victim One”

03 “Wind”

04 “BPD”

05 “Car Talk”

06 “Room”

07 “Runaway”

08 “Breakfast”

09 “Monsoon Surf Club”

10 “Anamia”

11 “Hospital”

12 “Vixen”

13 “Anthem”

Vixen is out 11/5 on Kill Rock Stars.