Mister Goblin – “Left Before Your Set”

New Music August 6, 2021 By Danielle Chelosky

New Music August 6, 2021 1:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Mister Goblin, the project of former Two Inch Astronaut member Sam Goblin, released Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil. It was an indie rock gem with memorable tracks like the building “Hook In The Eye” or the emotional “Six Flags America” featuring Sadie Dupuis.

He’s back today with a new single that’s braver and louder than those songs. His vocals on “Left Before Your Set” are Jeff Rosenstock-like yells; the guitars are caustic and fast. It’s closer to the material he was making in Two Inch Astronaut, especially with the funny lyrics: “Every time you come around/ With your shitty fuckin’ band/ It just makes me want to vomit, vomit, vomit, vomit!”

Listen to “Left Before Your Set” below.

