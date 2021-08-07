Kool & The Gang’s Dennis Thomas Dead At 70

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, saxophonist and original member of the chart-topping funk and R&B group Kool & The Gang, has died, Variety reports. The band confirmed his passing on social media, writing, “Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor.” He passed away “peacefully in his sleep” at the age of 70.

Thomas formed the instrumental soul-jazz band the Jazziacs in 1964 with brothers Ronald “Khalis” Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell and several other friends from their Jersey City high school. By the time they released their self-titled debut album in 1969, they had settled on a new name: Kool & The Gang. After dabbling with funk and disco, they rose to fame with their 1973 album Wild And Peaceful, but their commercial peak came a few years later when they brought James “J.T.” Taylor in as a dedicated lead vocalist.