Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine Sued For Sexual Assault Of Minor

Today, a lawsuit was filed in New York Supreme Court accusing Mindless Self Indulgence frontman Jimmy Urine — real name James Euringer — of sexual battery of a minor. As Rolling Stone reports, the suit alleges that, during a relationship that spanned January 1997 to June 1999, Euringer “groomed and manipulated [her] into believing his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him the Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults.” At the time of the relationship, she was 15 years old and Euringer was 27.

The suit alleges that Euringer was well aware of her age at the time, claiming that he wrote her a letter wishing her a happy 15th birthday, and that he treated her as if “she was his girlfriend and the two were in a consensual relationship.” The suit also claims that throughout the relationship Euringer asked her to “act like a small child, and suck her thumb, drool, and pee in her pants” during sexual acts, but then told her to hide that they were in a relationship when in public. It adds that Euringer manipulated her into thinking that if they were together it protected younger minors from him. “Plaintiff has suffered humiliation, shame, and horror that she will continue to suffer for the rest of her life,” the suit reads.

In addition to the accusations against Euringer, the suit also names Warner Communications LLC and Elektra Entertainment Group, who were Mindless Self Indulgence’s label at the time. The band’s former manager and producer Joseph Galus is also named as a defendant, with the suit alleging that Elektra and Galus enabled Euringer. The suit accuses them of negligence and aiding and abetting sexual battery.