Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri – “Log In The Fire”

New Music August 11, 2021 11:30 AM By Tom Breihan

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is the experimental electronic composer who released the album The Mosaic Of Transformation last year and who’s since come out with one-off singles “Lagoon” and “Grasslands.” Emile Mosseri is a composer, too. He’s done the evocative scores for recent films like The Last Black Man In San Francisco and Kajillionaire, and he got an Oscar nomination for his work on Minari. Last year, Mosseri also worked with Angel Olsen on a cover of Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely.” Now, the composers Smith and Mosseri have made a whole project together.

Smith and Mosseri, mutual fans, started working together after discover that they were neighbors in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, they sent files back and forth, and they made I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel), a short new project that’ll be out next month. The new record lasts 17 minutes, and it’s constructed as a series of vignettes — pieces for voice, electronics, synthesizer, and piano.

The new single “Log In The Fire” is a dazed and mysterious piece of music that never quite resolves into a song. In director Chantal Anderson’s cinematic video, a man finds himself encircled by butterflies in the middle of a desert. Check it out below.

I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel) is out 9/15 on Ghostly International.

