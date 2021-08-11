The Replacements have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1981 debut album Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, which will have its 40th anniversary at the end of the month. The Sorry Ma, I Forgot To Take Out The Trash box set that’s been put together by Rhino Records will contain 67 previously unreleased tracks that include demos, alternate takes, rough mixes, and the recording of a January 1981 concert that took place in Minneapolis. There’s also an alternate version of the album included called Deliberate Noise featuring these unreleased tracks.

The set will also feature a book containing rare photos and liner notes from Bob Mehr, who talked to the members of the band for the reissue.

A previously unreleased studio demo of “I Hate Music” is available to listen to now. The full set will be released on 10/22 via Rhino and you can pre-order it and see the whole tracklist here.