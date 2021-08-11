Dolly Parton Has Written A Mystery Novel With James Patterson

Dolly Parton, mystery novelist. Just like Bill Clinton before her, Parton has teamed up with bestselling thriller author James Patterson for a new book called Run, Rose, Run. It’ll be accompanied by an album of original songs that were inspired by the story. Both will be out on 3/7/22.

“All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book,” Parton said in a statement to People. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to become a star. “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” reads the press release. “But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — even if it means destroying everything she has worked for.”