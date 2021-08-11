Dolly Parton Has Written A Mystery Novel With James Patterson

Courtesy of Dolly Parton

News August 11, 2021 5:11 PM By James Rettig

Dolly Parton Has Written A Mystery Novel With James Patterson

Courtesy of Dolly Parton

News August 11, 2021 5:11 PM By James Rettig

Dolly Parton, mystery novelist. Just like Bill Clinton before her, Parton has teamed up with bestselling thriller author James Patterson for a new book called Run, Rose, Run. It’ll be accompanied by an album of original songs that were inspired by the story. Both will be out on 3/7/22.

“All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book,” Parton said in a statement to People. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to become a star. “The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” reads the press release. “But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — even if it means destroying everything she has worked for.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    21 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    2 days ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    3 days ago

    Jason Isbell Discusses His Concert Vaccine Policy On MSNBC, Clashes With Marc Broussard

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest