Denzel Curry – “The Game”

New Music August 13, 2021 1:24 PM By Peter Helman

South Florida rap livewire Denzel Curry is supposedly releasing his new album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future sometime this year. And today, he’s back with “The Game,” his first official solo single of the year (not counting his rap-rock song with PLAYTHATBOIZAY from DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack).

“The Game,” produced by Charlie Heat, will be featured on the Madden NFL ’22 soundtrack and comes with a retro video inspired by the original Madden NFL ’95 video game. “You don’t need to brag or dress up when all your shit flame/ Sabotaging other Black men, bruh, all that shit lame/ I got love for Megan but also got love for Noname,” Curry raps on the track.

