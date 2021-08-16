Bob Saget Apologizes For Blocking Car Seat Headrest Fans On Twitter

If you looked at Twitter at any point this past weekend and saw the words “Car Seat Headrest” and “Bob Saget” mentioned together, there’s a very good chance that you were confused. It’s pretty confusing. This whole thing led to Bob Saget, the stand-up comic and Full House/Fuller House star, blocking a bunch of Car Seat Headrest fans on Twitter and then apologizing for blocking them. Along the way, Saget also became a trending topic. There’s a whole backstory here, though Saget himself presumably didn’t know the backstory when he started blocking people.

Back in 2010, when Car Seat Headrest was still Will Toledo’s DIY Bandcamp project, Toledo included a song called “The Ghost Of Bob Saget” on his album 4. The title was a reference to Asscastle, a webcomic published by Toledo’s friend Cate Wurtz. Asscastle had the ghost of Bob Saget as a character, and that’s what Toledo was singing about on his song. The song includes a few lyrics that, if you happened to be Bob Saget, might be pretty confusing: “Last night, I was haunted by the ghost of Bob Saget/ He said, ‘You’re more or less than just a f***t’/ I put on a dress and followed him to heaven/ But first, I gave him a blowjob outside the 7-Eleven.”

According to Uproxx, some fans of Car Seat Headrest and Asscastle were talking about that song on Twitter in the past few days, and Saget, perhaps vanity-searching his own name, started blocking a bunch of them. Some of those fans then bragged or complained or joked — on Twitter, those things overlap — about Bob Saget blocking them.

On Twitter last night, Saget posted, “Apologies to all the people I’ve blocked over the years. Just can only let positive stuff in. If I could block myself I would. And sending @carseatheadrest my very best.” Will Toledo responded, “Bob, you were in a comic my friend @partydogge wrote a while ago! From there, it became a whole thing.”

In any case, all beef between Bob Saget and Car Seat Headrest appears to be squashed now, so nobody should worry too much about that. Also, on a personal note, people can block whoever they want on Twitter for whatever reason. If you’re a celebrity, and you notice cryptic stuff on Twitter where people are describing you as a homophobic dead person or whatever, it’s fine to just hit block.