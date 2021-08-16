Bob Dylan Sued For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor In 1965

Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who alleges that the musician sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, was filed in New York State Supreme Court last Friday, right before the expiration of the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed victims of childhood abuse to file suits against their attackers regardless of whether the claim had passed beyond the statue of limitations. The plaintiff in the Dylan suit is a now 68-year-old woman identified as JC who lives in Greenwich, CT.

“Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff,” the lawsuit reads. It claims that Dylan (born Robert Allen Zimmerman) “lower[ed] [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” The lawsuit states that Dylan abused JC multiple times, including incidents that occurred in Dylan’s apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City, which is why the lawsuit was filed in NY.

Daniel Isaacs, the lawyer who is representing JC, told Page Six that “the complaint speaks for itself” and added: “She provided a lot of detailed information regarding the time in question that leaves no doubt that she was with him in the apartment during the time in question.”

A representative for Dylan said: “This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”