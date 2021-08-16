Birthday Girl Madonna Gets New Reissue Campaign, Italians Do It Better Covers Comp

Today is Madonna’s 63rd birthday. Happy birthday Madonna! And to mark the occasion, there’s a few bits of Madonna news out there. Earlier today, it was announced that Madonna has signed a new deal with Warner Music Group that encompasses her entire recorded music catalog. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s first single, and the new deal promises an extensive reissue campaign digging back into all her classic albums. But today, there is also Italians Do It Better’s big Madonna tribute album.

The label put together a compilation of 20 covers, recorded by 19 artists, representing 10 different countries. The whole thing was executive produced by Johnny Jewel. (Perhaps this news is less exciting if you consider Chromatics breaking up could’ve been about, say, Jewel refusing to finish Dear Tommy and pursuing projects like this.) The artists take on some very famous hits, although disappointingly there is no “Open Your Heart,” which one would have to imagine would sound pretty great through the Italians Do It Better filter.

Check it out below.

Presumably one person not celebrating Madonna’s birthday is Debra Winger, but the rest of us can probably enjoy the Italians Do It Better comp without any A League Of Their Own baggage.