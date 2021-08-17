Eminem will portray the drug dealer and FBI informant Rick Wershe Jr, aka White Boy Rick, in 50 Cent’s new Starz drama BMF (Black Mafia Family), as The Wrap reports. Apparently Eminem’s part in the show is very small, but nonetheless 50 Cent had this to say: “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

BMF is set in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit and follows the rise of the crime family headed by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the late 1980s. It will premiere on 9/26.