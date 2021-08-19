New Motörhead Tribute Album Will Be Recorded At Psycho Las Vegas With High On Fire, Eyehategod, Creeping Death, & More

A new Motörhead tribute album is going to be recorded at the Psycho Las Vegas festival, which takes place this weekend. It’s called Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead and bands that are playing the fest will contribute, including High On Fire, Eyehategod, Creeping Death, and more.

“Motörhead were a dream headliner for the very first Psycho Las Vegas in 2016, and when the world lost Lemmy, his band became an essential part of our DNA,” the fest wrote in a statement. “In momentous homage to our patron saint, Psycho Waxx is putting together a double album of Motörhead tracks by some of Psycho Las Vegas 2021’s biggest bombers, being cut during the fest at National Southwestern Recording in downtown Vegas.”

They continued: “That’s right, the very same artists melting your eardrums during the festival weekend are hitting the studio to lay down their love in tribute to the immortal impact of Mr. Kilmister and crew on the rock we live and breathe.”

The tribute album is already available to preorder from Psycho Waxx even though it does not exist yet, with an expected ship date of 2022.

In other Psycho Las Vegas news, Wino, aka Robert Scott Weinrich, dropped out of the fest due to its mask mandate, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. The frontman for the band posted a statement on Facebook that said COVID is a weapon created by the government as “as a depopulation tool.”