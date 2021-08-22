Everly Brothers’ Don Everly Dead At 84

The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly has died at 84. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” a statement from his family reads, via The Los Angeles Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.” A cause of death has not been disclosed. Don’s younger brother Phil, the other half of the Everly Brothers, passed away in 2014.

Isaac Donald “Don” Everly was born in Kentucky in 1937. Don and Phil came from a musical family — their father Ike was a guitarist and they sang with the rest of the family on a radio show Ike hosted. They caught the attention of the music industry and found success with a string of singles early on in their career. The Everly Brothers’ strong harmonies and blend of country and early rock music led to hits, starting in 1957 with “Bye Bye Love” and continuing on with songs like “Wake Up Little Susie” and “All I Have To Do Is Dream.” Many of their singles were written by others, but Don wrote three of their biggest songs, including “Cathy’s Clown” (their only Billboard #1), “(‘Til) I Kissed You” and “So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad).”

They continued being a fixture on the charts until the early ’60s and continued putting out albums throughout the ’60s, including the 1968’s Roots, but the brothers broke up in 1973. After a decade of performing solo, they reunited in the ’80s to play on the road. They were among the first acts to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame when it opened in 1986. They’ve been cited as an influence by the Beatles, Simon And Garfunkel, and many more.