Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu – “Persona”

New Music August 24, 2021 2:07 PM By James Rettig

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu – “Persona”

New Music August 24, 2021 2:07 PM By James Rettig

Last year, Marie Davidson formed a new band called Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu. Their first full-length together, Renegade Breakdown, was a collision of a whole lot of different sounds, from loungey psych-folk to tattered rock music and everything in between. Today, they’re back with a new single called “Persona,” which they’re serving up in three ways: crunchy, soft, and trippy. The band says the three-pronged approach is inspired by the psychologist Carl Jung.

“We wanted to play with the idea of counterpoint to the Jungian persona archetype (‘the mask we wear to make a definite impression upon others and conceal the true nature of the individual’) referenced in the lyrics,” the band wrote. “We didn’t want a sophisticated and expensive HD music video depicting us as glamorous artists evolving with nonchalance in a highly controlled environment. But rather we wanted to offer a simple and honest document, shot ourselves with our phones, showing us as individuals, friends, musicians, in our daily lives, à l’envers du décor.”

Check out the music video and all three versions of “Persona” below.

“Persona” is out now via Ninja Tune/Bonsound.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Time To Go Back To Chvrch

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    5 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest