Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu – “Persona”

Last year, Marie Davidson formed a new band called Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu. Their first full-length together, Renegade Breakdown, was a collision of a whole lot of different sounds, from loungey psych-folk to tattered rock music and everything in between. Today, they’re back with a new single called “Persona,” which they’re serving up in three ways: crunchy, soft, and trippy. The band says the three-pronged approach is inspired by the psychologist Carl Jung.

“We wanted to play with the idea of counterpoint to the Jungian persona archetype (‘the mask we wear to make a definite impression upon others and conceal the true nature of the individual’) referenced in the lyrics,” the band wrote. “We didn’t want a sophisticated and expensive HD music video depicting us as glamorous artists evolving with nonchalance in a highly controlled environment. But rather we wanted to offer a simple and honest document, shot ourselves with our phones, showing us as individuals, friends, musicians, in our daily lives, à l’envers du décor.”

Check out the music video and all three versions of “Persona” below.

<a href="https://mariedavidson.bandcamp.com/album/persona">Persona by Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu</a>

“Persona” is out now via Ninja Tune/Bonsound.