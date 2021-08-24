Chief Keef & Mike Will Made-It – “Harley Quinn”

It makes so much sense that Chief Keef liked The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad is a deranged, joyously cynical gorefest bankrolled by a major film studio. Once upon a time, you could say something similar about Chief Keef’s music. But even now that drill music, the sound that Chief Keef introduced to the world, has become a massively popular global wave, Keef himself remains, at least partially, in the shadows. He’s still making bangers, though.

Since last year, Chief Keef has been talking about making an album with Atlanta super-producer Mike Will Made-It. We still don’t have any news about if or when this album will arrive, but Keef and Mike Will have teamed up on tracks like “Bang Bang” and “Love Don’t Live Here.” Today, they’ve released the heavy stomp “Harley Quinn,” a beautifully ugly piece of music.

Mike Will co-produced the “Harley Quinn” beat with past Chief Keef collaborator Young Rari, and it’s an convulsive seasick churn, the type of beat that could start riots. Over that beat, Sosa goes insane, free-associating violently: “We let off some shots, they gon’ all be dead/ I told my daughter stop breakin’ off her Barbie heads!” Great song. Check out the Traven Young-directed video below.