Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2021 Aimed For Mosh Pit Utopia

I only saw one set Saturday before the storms hit. As Joey Purp performed an unreleased song, I watched a 19-year-old in a LeBron James high school jersey bust a standing backflip, then take off sprinting away from the stage. Shout-out to that man for the perfect visual encapsulation of the audience’s priorities.

The festival announced an evacuation due to weather around 3PM. On my way out of the grounds, I walked past Cole Bennett sitting in a golf cart, hunched over his phone while fans stopped to take pictures with his TikTok-famous female companion. I made it to the el before the rain started coming down, but the masses were shipped off to two nearby buildings for shelter, where they partied and chanted for Kanye’s DONDA album. The gates re-opened at 5 as the sun streamed down onto the fields, and the crowds re-entered under the watchful eye of CPD.

The real chaos came later that night, when the crowd swarmed a centrally located bar, harassing staff, stealing items, and breaking shit. “I’ve never felt so set up for failure as a bar manager, and I know that my bartenders feel the same way because it was completely unsafe,” a veteran festival bar manager told Block Club Chicago. “This was hands down the least organized, the least safe [festival]. It was abundantly clear on the first day that there was a lack of security.”

In response to the complaints, the Summer Smash team issued a statement calling the festival a “major success” despite the incident at the bar. “No festival staff or attendees were injured in this incident, and no funds were lost,” the statement read. “If any bar staff chose not to return on Sunday, each still was paid in full for their services for the entire three-day weekend.” By Sunday, that bar had been removed entirely, severely reducing the size of the premium VIP area in the process. Kids were hopping over fences into VIP indiscriminately anyway.

i just received this video from someone. is this how you run your festival?? no security?? nobody stopped the show. literally 40 bartenders against 300+ people coming in at once VIOLENTLY. @_ColeBennett_ @LyricaLemonade #SummerSmash https://t.co/DZXNq40FL1 pic.twitter.com/DCe8617i4Z — ellie (@PettitEllie) August 22, 2021

There is a spectre haunting our youth — the spectre of Travis Scott. The rapper/producer/human brand extension didn’t perform at Summer Smash, but his influence was everywhere. Scott wasn’t the first to bring the mosh pit to rap shows, but he did help push it to destructive, injurious extremes. At times it seemed every other attendee was wearing an Astroworld tee or shirts from another brand collaboration. Beyond merch, Astroworld tracks were ubiquitous in the between-set DJ mixes and even in the sets of collaborators like Don Toliver. Gunna’s DJ asked the crowd “Can we go to Astroworld?” before dropping “Yosemite.”

Queen Key was the first performer after the gates re-opened Saturday evening, filling the stage with a bunch of family and friends, back-up dancers dressed in all white, and guest appearances from fellow Chicagoans Lil Zay Osama and Kidd Kenn. Pop drill tracks like “My Way” and “Hey” hit hard. In an apparent effort to squeeze in as many acts as possible to make up for the rain delay, people soon began performing on both main stages simultaneously, a DJ on the left stage yelling “We want the music” as Key was still actively performing on the right. It may not have been noticeable from the pits, but the intrusive boom of kick drums from the stage next door was a persistent problem through Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Rocky played it cool on Friday, but Lil Baby wanted the audience to see him working, stripping down to a sweat-soaked tank top over the course of his Saturday headlining set. Baby’s music is not known for Kanye-style art-damaged ambition, but his set leaned into Yeezus Tour spectacle, including a troupe of female dancers and a throne to rap from. He even brought a mohawked kid onstage to gift them a luxury backpack. Not that he needed stunts to win the crowd over; during his Drake collab “Yes Indeed,” the DJ cut the track for the whole crowd to yell “Wah wah wah, bitch I’m Lil Baby!” At times his singing clashed with his pre-recorded vocals, but that wasn’t enough to dampen hits like “We Paid” and “The Bigger Picture.”

The first thing I heard inside the gates on Sunday was “Who here likes fucking tight pussy?” asked enthusiastically by Boston’s Guwop Reign. It was a gross thing to hear amplified across the festival grounds, but Guwop is only 17. I had a harder time finding excuses for the DJ shout-outs to deceased serial abuser XXXTentacion as part of “the other lost legends,” or for Lil Uzi Vert calling attention to someone in the crowd and saying he wouldn’t continue the show until they flashed their breasts. Uzi quickly abandoned the idea and dismissed it as a joke, but I overheard a group of teen girls scoffing at the incident on the train later that night.

Benny The Butcher was the closest thing on the lineup to an underground rapper in the crate-digging tradition, which isn’t surprising — it’s hard to mosh to dope game tall tales and dusty beats. But the Buffalo rapper still got the crowd’s arms waving to the beat, especially on “Dr Bird’s,” the posse cut the Griselda crew performed on The Tonight Show in early 2020.

On my way backstage, a group of three teens glommed onto me to get past security. One of them, an Asian 20-year-old with a Jack Harlow haircut, quickly told me he makes music videos for artists. I explained that this was just the press tent, but the crew went off to network just the same. The entire Lyrical Lemonade brand began with some kid shooting music videos. What better place to link and build?

While milling about backstage waiting for an artist that ultimately ghosted me, I missed Waka Flocka Flame, who is basically classic rock in this setting. Sensing my disappointment, Jonathan, 24, and Gabby, 19, co-workers at a local Buffalo Wild Wings, reassured me that he played all the spine-pummeling hits: “Grove St. Party,” “Hard In Da Paint,” “No Hands.” This did not make me feel better about missing it, but I was relieved that we all had the same definition of a Waka Flocka hit.