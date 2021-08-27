MØL – “Serf”

New Music August 27, 2021 2:09 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music August 27, 2021 2:09 PM By Chris DeVille

The Danish blackgaze powerhouse MØL announced their new album Diorama last month with the release of lead single “Photophobic.” Today they’ve returned with a second track from the album, an epic immolation titled “Serf.” There are blastbeats here, and the vocals are consistently shrill and indecipherable in the black metal tradition, but mostly this music reaches for a sort of ceremonial grandeur, the sound of being swept upward into the clouds only to be thrust violently into fire below. Have a listen below.

Diorama is out 11/5 on Nuclear Blast.

