FYA Fest 2022 Has Turnstile, E.Town Concrete, Mindforce, Vein, So Much Hardcore

For years now, most hardcore festivals have booked reunited legends or long-lasting legacy acts as their headliners. In its 2020 edition, for instance, Florida’s FYA Fest had Madball, Integrity, Killing Time, and Disembodied at the top of the bill. But right now, hardcore is in a ridiculously exciting place, and it’s possible to put together a lineup that’s based entirely around young, vital, right-now bands. The next edition of FYA Fest, which returns to Tampa early next year, is basically all new bands, and it looks fucking beast.

FYA Fest 2022 only has one veteran act on the bill: ’90s-vintage New Jersey head-stompers E.Town Concrete, who broke up in 2006 and who have continued to play occasional reunion shows in the years since. E.Town are headlining, and so are Turnstile, who just released quite possibly the best album of 2021. Anytime you can see Turnstile, you should. If you can see them in an actual hardcore context, that’s even better.

The other bands big enough to get their logo on the poster are all big dogs, and they’re all doing great work right now: Mindforce, Gulch, God’s Hate, and Vein (or, fine, Vein.fm). The rest of the bill also features so many of the bands currently doing cool shit within the genre, including Drain, One Step Closer, Sunami, Magnitude, Dead Heat, Never Ending Game, Year Of The Knife, Worn, Koyo, MH Chaos, Age Of Apocalypse, Raw Brigade, Three Knee Deep, End It, Ingrown, Life’s Question, and Spy. The whole thing comes to Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center January 8-9, and you’ll be able to get tickets here.