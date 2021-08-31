Full Of Hell – “Reeking Tunnels”

Last month, the fearsome Rhode Island band Full Of Hell announced their latest album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, with “Industrial Messiah Complex” — the whole thing is out at the beginning of October. Today, they’re sharing another track from it, the filthy and chaotic “Reeking Tunnels.”

“‘Reeking Tunnels’ is the foil to the cacophonous blasting on either side,” bandleader Dylan Walker said. “Channeling CopShootCop and Shellac into a deep labyrinth of gnashing teeth and confusion, where we are all stripped down to our core – where violence is our only means of survival.”

Garden Of Burning Apparitions is out 10/1 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.