Quentin Ahmad DaGod – “Handbills” (Feat. Danny Brown)

Although Danny Brown’s long-teased XXXX has yet to materialize, it’s been a productive year for his Bruiser Brigade crew. Before the collective’s TV62 comp in May, there was Bruiser Wolf’s low-key brilliant Dope Game Stupid. Now another member of the Brigade has dropped an LP.

Although largely produced by Raphy, Quentin Ahmad DaGod’s new N.O.A.H. also features beats by Detroit staples like Skywlkr and Black Noi$e. There are guest spots from J.U.S, BMO, Bruiser Wolf, and on “Handbills,” Mr. Danny Brown himself. If you’re into these guys, it’s a must-listen. And if you have a taste for rap that’s hard, scruffy, smart, and a little loopy, you ought to enjoy it. Stream N.O.A.H. below.