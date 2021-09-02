Stream Memphis Rapper Big30’s Debut Mixtape King Of Killbranch, Feat. Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, More

New Music September 2, 2021 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

At the beginning of 2021, already bubbling thanks to the massive Lil Durk collab “Back In Blood,” released the debut mixtape Shiesty Season. That tape immediately made Shiesty a star, though he hasn’t gotten much of a chance to enjoy it. Right now, Shiesty is in jail, facing various federal charges related to armed robbery and conspiracy. But Shiesty Season might’ve made another star, too. And right now, that other rapper is getting his own moment.

Pooh Shiesty’s fellow Memphis rapper Big30 had a few standout moments on Shiesty Season, and he’s also had some recent impressive moments on tracks from rappers like Gucci Mane and Moneybagg Yo. Today, Big30 releases his own debut mixtape King Of Killbranch. It’s a hard and unpretentious Memphis street-rap record, but it’s also a star-studded affair.

Pooh Shiesty appears on multiple King Of Killbranch tracks, and the tape also has appearances from Lil Durk, Future, Memphis stars Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti, and Migos members Quavo and Offset. But Big30 doesn’t let any of them overwhelm him. Big30’s not a huge personality, but he does meat-and-potatoes Southern street-rap with a heavy drawl and a light sense of humor. Stream the tape below.

King Of Killbranch is out now on Bread Gang/N-Less.

