Anderson .Paak – “Fire In The Sky”

Big day for blockbusters! Obviously, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is out today, and that’s taking up a whole lot of the oxygen in the room. But there’s also a new Marvel movie out today. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is an adaptation of a ’70s-vintage Marvel character that was conceived to capitalize on the popularity of Bruce Lee. The old Shang-Chi stories has plenty of racial stereotypes, but Marvel has tried to use the new movie to push against those stereotypes. As part of that effort, they got 88rising to put together the Shang-Chi soundtrack.

88rising, the music platform that spotlights artists of Asian descent, has put together a flashy compilation for Shang-Chi. The album is out today, and it features artists like Rich Brian, NIKI, Saweetie, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, 21 Savage, Guapdad 4000, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake. It’s also got the newest song from Anderson .Paak, a man who is now a chart-topping star thanks to his work with Bruno Mars.

.Paak’s new song is called “Fire In The Sky,” and it’s a breezy, laid-back soul number. The pillowy production comes from Tay Dex and Travis Scott collaborator Rogét Chahayed. It’s got .Paak deep in his comfort zone, rasping airily about a moment of first love. The song has seven credited songwriters, one of whom is .Paak’s Silk Sonic partner Bruno Mars. Listen below.

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings soundtrack is out now on Interscope.