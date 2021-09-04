Anita Baker Gets Her Masters Back, Gives OK To Stream

Anita Baker has given the green light for fans to stream her music again after announcing that she’s finally regaining control of her masters. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted yesterday alongside a photo of her albums. “Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

Baker had been fighting over ownership of her catalog since March, asking fans not to stream or buy her music until her masters were returned. “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own,’ My Name & Likeness,” she tweeted. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them.”