Anita Baker Gets Her Masters Back, Gives OK To Stream

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News September 4, 2021 10:03 AM By Peter Helman

Anita Baker Gets Her Masters Back, Gives OK To Stream

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News September 4, 2021 10:03 AM By Peter Helman

Anita Baker has given the green light for fans to stream her music again after announcing that she’s finally regaining control of her masters. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted yesterday alongside a photo of her albums. “Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

Baker had been fighting over ownership of her catalog since March, asking fans not to stream or buy her music until her masters were returned. “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own,’ My Name & Likeness,” she tweeted. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them.”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair’s “Opposites Attract”

    1 day ago

    Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    20 hours ago

    Stream Drake’s New Album Certified Lover Boy

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest