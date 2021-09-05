Beyoncé Has New Song Featured In King Richard

News September 5, 2021 5:24 PM By James Rettig

Beyoncé Has New Song Featured In King Richard

News September 5, 2021 5:24 PM By James Rettig

Beyoncé has a new song featured in the closing credits of King Richard, the new Will Smith-starring biopic about the father of famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Per The Los Angeles Times, reporting from the Telluride Film Festival where the movie just premiered, a new Bey song called “Be Alive” plays during the closing credits. Beyoncé co-wrote the song with the Roc Nation signee DIXON.

This means that Beyoncé will potentially be in the running for Best Original Song at the Oscars. She previously served as the executive producer of the soundtrack for the live-action version of The Lion King, but garnered no nominations for her single on it, “Spirit.”

