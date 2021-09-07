raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

Welcome to Rocklahoma. Located on a permanent festival site north of Pryor, Oklahoma, the main stage — the “Freedom Stage” — served as the grounds’ nucleus, its outer electron shell populated by camping chairs in a semicircular arc around a concrete slab filled with wooden benches for reserved seating. We trekked across the grassy general admission area as, I kid you not, the lyrics of “Don’t Start Now” could be heard from across the field. Austin Meade covering Dua Lipa from the secondary stage — the “Renegade Stage” — was an unexpected welcome to a festival with a strict heavy metal focus. We passed by a man dressed as Joaquin’s Joker before running into “The Mayor of Rocklahoma” (my friend’s cousin), who was wearing a Mötley Crüe T-shirt and a worn cowboy hat. We discussed the history of the festival and how this year’s crowd seemed happier and calmer than past incarnations. At the first Rocklahoma, the Mayor drove around the campgrounds in his pick-up truck equipped with a stripper pole in the bed. It began to dawn on me what I’d walked into as Sevendust took the Freedom Stage.

There is an explicit hierarchy to the Freedom Stage. The only people allowed to the best viewing areas were those who paid for reserved seating or pit access. Security checked wristbands at all entrances to these premium areas. Most fascinating was a concrete tunnel in the middle of the reserved seating that exited in front of the stage directly behind the pit area. A line of people with general admission wristbands extended all the way to the outer general admission area. Security would then shepherd small flocks of people at the front of the line to a concrete barrier rail front and center for ideal camera photos and a fleeting feeling of rocking out at the front of the show. They were then ushered back down the tunnel moments later so a new crop of people could get the same experience. This cycle occurred multiple times per song. I was reminded of Greg Saunier’s late capitalism analysis of Woodstock ’99.

Though the price tiers make it clear why the main stage was excessively sectioned off, it proved a major hurdle for some of the bands. Chevelle seemed to have the best strategy by sticking to playing their songs. They didn’t demand crowd participation and were still rewarded with a massive “SO LAY DOWN!” group singalong to their biggest hit “The Red.” Conversely, Rob Zombie held his songs hostage multiple times throughout his set. He repeatedly pleaded to the people in the pit and reserved seating to party appropriately. Rob was continuously disappointed. “Is weed legal here in Oklahoma?” Zombie asked mid-show. “Are you all high?” The crowd replied with a massive roar. “Well, that explains it,” Zombie surmised before playing “In The Age Of The Consecrated Vampire We All Get High.” Zombie didn’t stop trying to rally the crowd, asking people in the reserved seats to stand on the wooden benches (literally 2×4’s shaped into something like picnic table seating with a backrest) and treat this evening like a party. Seventeen people obliged, of which Zombie counted them out loud, “So 17 people out of 20,000 are here to party?” My friend leaned over and said one of the benches would surely break under the weight of the few people standing on them. Sure enough, there was an unpainted 2×4 installed on row five the next day.

While Friday was as hot as it’d been in Oklahoma all week, rain was forecasted for Saturday as a cold front moved across the state. Rocklahoma is typically a Memorial Day weekend affair, which is peak tornado season in Oklahoma. Even though tornadoes were not on the menu since the festival was moved to Labor Day weekend, the experience the festival gained dealing with tornadic weather events over the years was in full effect on Saturday. With lightning predicted for the evening, Slipknot was moved up two hours and other bands were either placed on the Renegade Stage, received truncated sets, or simply moved up earlier in the day as well. This new schedule was adjusted a second time as an announcement was made over the loudspeaker at 4PM for everyone to evacuate and seek shelter in their cars. Thankfully, it was nothing more than a temporary rain shower that most notably brought the temperature down from 94°F to 78. While enjoying the cool breeze and temperature change, a golf cart with two police officers and a shirtless man in handcuffs drove past. I sensed an unrest from the evacuated campers on the other side of the festival. A faint roar could be heard after the 6PM announcement that Rocklahoma was back on.