Field Music – “Someplace Dangerous”

Field Music just released their new album Flat White Moon a few months ago. Today, the British art-rock duo are announcing that they’re going to follow it up with a new EP called Another Shot, and they’re already sharing opening track “Someplace Dangerous.”

“It’s a story of a change of circumstances and fear of that change,” the band’s Peter Brewis explains. “It’s a move to a new place where all the old certainties, of the future and the sense of self, are questioned by a series of seemingly banal domestic images.”

Listen to “Someplace Dangerous” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Someplace Dangerous”

02 “Endlessly”

03 “The Unfamiliar Word”

04 “Things Can Never Be The Same”

Another Shot EP is out 10/15 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.