Explosions In The Sky – “Flying”

Nick Simonite

New Music September 8, 2021 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, the majestic Texan post-rockers Explosions In The Sky soundtracked the PBS nature documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas. Next month, the band will release their Big Bend score as an album, and we’ve already heard their instrumental “Climbing Bear.” Today, they’ve shared another track from the LP. “Flying” isn’t as vast and epic as plenty of other Explosions In The Sky. Instead, it’s a light, twinkling groove, with drums that veer in the direction of hip-hop. In the video clip below, “Flying” soundtracks shots of a red bird in flight above a desert landscape.

Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television) is out 10/1 on Temporary Residence. You can watch the Big Bend documentary here.

Comments

