“I Was Born This Way” Singer Carl Bean Dead At 77

Carl Bean, the openly gay gospel artist and minister who sang “I Was Born This Way” has died, The Guardian reports. Bean’s passing was confirmed in a statement from the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, the church that Bean founded for the Black LGBTQ+ community. “Our hearts go out to all as we mourn the loss of this trailblazing leader and legend in the worlds of activism, advocacy, AIDS, community outreach, faith, liberation theology, and so much more,” the statement reads. Bean was 77.

Bean was born in Baltimore, Maryland, but he moved to New York at the age of 16 to escape a troubled upbringing and pursue a career in music. After relocating again to Los Angeles, he signed with Motown Records and recorded “I Was Born This Way,” a disco track written by Chris Spierer and Bunny Jones and originally performed by Valentino, in 1977. “I’m happy, I’m carefree, and I’m gay/ I was born this way,” Bean sings in the chorus. His rendition became the definitive version, and the song itself became a gay liberation anthem that would later inspire Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit “Born This Way.”