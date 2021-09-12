Freddie Gibbs Responds To Kendrick Lamar On New Track “Vice Lord Poetry”

News September 12, 2021 5:00 PM By Peter Helman

Freddie Gibbs and Kendrick Lamar are two of the best rappers in the game right now, and it sure seems like Freddie is coming for Kendrick on his new track “Vice Lord Poetry.” Over the beat from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy opener “Champagne Poetry,” Gibbs raps, “The Earth ain’t big enough for both of us, you gotta get done/ They say they smokin’ top fives, but you ain’t burnt up the one/ Fuck n****s talking ’bout?/ Like every time I hit the booth I don’t leave that bitch with a body count.”

Many have interpreted Gibbs’ bars as a direct response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Family Ties,” one of the singles from his cousin Baby Keem’s new album. “The Elohim, the rebirth/ Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bitch/ Smokin’ on top five,” Kendrick rapped on the track. “Muthafuck that album, fuck that single/ Burn that hard drive (burn that shit).”

Freddie Gibbs has spoken about his admiration for K.Dot in the past. “That’s my only competition,” he said in an interview last year. “No n****s scare me, but I look at him and I be like, ‘Yeah, he’s sharp,’ you know what I mean? I wanna just be sharp like that. He’s one of the only n****s that I look at like that. Him and Black Thought. I be like, ‘Damn.’ I damn near don’t like doing songs with Black Thought. Gotta bring my A game.”

