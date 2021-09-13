Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Joins Oneohtrix Point Never On New Version Of “Tales From The Trash Stratum”

September 13, 2021 By Peter Helman

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a special expanded Blu-ray edition of his most recent album, last year’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which will come out in October on the one-year anniversary of the LP’s original release. In addition to new Dolby Atmos mixes and new artwork from album cover creator Robert Beatty, the Blu-ray edition will feature four bonus songs: alternate takes of “Lost But Never Alone” by OPN and PC Music’s A. G. Cook, the previously released rework of “Nothing’s Special” with ROSALÍA, and a new version of “Tales From The Trash Stratum” featuring new vocals from the Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser. The latter is out today, and you can hear it below.

The Blu-Ray edition of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is out 10/29.

