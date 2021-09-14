Mike Patton Cancels Faith No More And Mr. Bungle Shows Due To Mental Health Reasons

Mike Patton, frontman of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, has cancelled all of both bands’ upcoming shows to focus on his mental health. “Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates,” he announced today.

“I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent,” Patton continued. “I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way.”

Patton’s Faith No More bandmates have issued the following statement about the tour cancellation: