Karen Dalton, the extremely talented folk blues singer who left Oklahoma and became a major part of the growing Greenwich Village folk scene in New York City in the ’60s, only released two albums before fading into obscurity and eventually dying of AIDS at 55. Contemporaries like Bob Dylan have long championed Dalton’s work, and she’s now the subject of the new documentary Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, directed by Robert Yapkowitz and Richard Peete and executive produced by Wim Wenders.

Named after Dalton’s second and final album, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time features music composed by Julia Holter, handwritten poetry and journals read aloud by Angel Olsen, interviews with people like Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton, Dalton’s daughter Abralyn Baird, and Woodstock creator and Dalton’s onetime label boss Michael Lang, plus newly unearthed material and raw footage discovered after a fire destroyed most of Dalton’s personal archive in 2018. Watch the trailer below.

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time hits theaters 10/1 and digital platforms 11/16.