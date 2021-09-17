Stream LURK’s Hard-Rockin’ Debut Album Around The Sun

New Music September 17, 2021 11:40 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream LURK’s Hard-Rockin’ Debut Album Around The Sun

New Music September 17, 2021 11:40 AM By Tom Breihan

The members of the Chicago band LURK come from their city’s hardcore scene, but they aren’t really a hardcore band. Frontman Kevin Kiley said that the band was shooting for a particular sound when they formed — “Ramones meets Devo meets B-52’s meets the Cramps” — but they don’t really sound like that, either. Instead, LURK sound a bit like what might’ve happened if a mean, scrawny ’90s noise-rock band got really into Thin Lizzy and the Cars. (Mean, scrawny ’90s noise-rock bands probably were into Thin Lizzy and the Cars, but they generally weren’t very demonstrative about it.)

Today, after a few EPs, LURK release their debut album Around The Sun. It rocks, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the R.E.M. album of the same title. LURK play big, hooky rock songs with lots of gristle and intensity. They call back to the past 40 or 50 years of rock history, but they never quite sound like any other band. We’ve already posted the early singles “Crack A Smile” and “Bermuda” but the full album is well worth your time. You can stream it below.

Around The Sun is out now on Pure Noise.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Vogue”

    18 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    9 hours ago

    Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Turns 20

    16 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest