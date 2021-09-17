The members of the Chicago band LURK come from their city’s hardcore scene, but they aren’t really a hardcore band. Frontman Kevin Kiley said that the band was shooting for a particular sound when they formed — “Ramones meets Devo meets B-52’s meets the Cramps” — but they don’t really sound like that, either. Instead, LURK sound a bit like what might’ve happened if a mean, scrawny ’90s noise-rock band got really into Thin Lizzy and the Cars. (Mean, scrawny ’90s noise-rock bands probably were into Thin Lizzy and the Cars, but they generally weren’t very demonstrative about it.)

Today, after a few EPs, LURK release their debut album Around The Sun. It rocks, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the R.E.M. album of the same title. LURK play big, hooky rock songs with lots of gristle and intensity. They call back to the past 40 or 50 years of rock history, but they never quite sound like any other band. We’ve already posted the early singles “Crack A Smile” and “Bermuda” but the full album is well worth your time. You can stream it below.

<a href="https://lurkusa.bandcamp.com/album/around-the-sun">Around the Sun by LURK</a>

Around The Sun is out now on Pure Noise.