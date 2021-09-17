The city of Philadelphia has a long, proud history of dark, tangled, atmospheric hardcore. It’s the hometown of Ink & Dagger and Blacklisted and Soul Glo. Philly also has Drowse, who came out with the hard-as-fuck Dance In The Decay last year. I don’t know whether Philly’s Supine see themselves as being part of that whole lineage or not; the band seems to exist mostly within the screamo scene. But judging by their debut album No Altar For The Company Man, Supine have definitely earned a place at the table.

Supine have been around since 2017, and they’ve made a few records, but No Altar For The Company Man is their first full-length. As the title implies, it’s an album driven by the constant existential struggle of capitalism. The record is fearsome and urgent; Supine sound like they’re constantly caught up in a whirlwind of fear and anger. There’s a lot of great heavy music coming out these days, and it’s easy to lose track of it all, but an album like this deserves your attention. We’ve already posted the title track, and now you can stream the whole LP below.

<a href="https://supinenoise.bandcamp.com/album/no-altar-for-the-company-man">no altar for the company man by supine</a>

No Altar For The Company Man is out now on No Funeral Records/I.Corrupt.Records.