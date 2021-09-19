It’s Brutal Out Here

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

News September 19, 2021 7:03 PM By Stereogum

It’s Brutal Out Here

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

News September 19, 2021 7:03 PM By Stereogum

Stereogum Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Vogue”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Turns 20

    2 days ago

    The War On Drugs – “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Feat. Lucius)

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest