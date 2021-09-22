Last year, in some of the bleakest days of an endless pandemic, Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace surprise-released a solo album called Stay Alive. Grace recorded the album during quarantine at Chicago’s Electrical Audio studios, with Steve Albini recording, and it ruled. Since then, Grace has been able to move around a little more; last month, for instance, she played a show at Philadelphia’s much-memed Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Today, she has followed Stay Alive with a whole new surprise solo release, a seven-song EP called At War With The Silverfish.

Grace recorded some of At War With The Silverfish at her own TinyQuietStudio in Chicago, and she cut the rest at Electric Eel in St. Louis. Grace’s Devouring Mothers bandmate Marc Hudson mixed the record. The EP veers around Grace’s map of musical interests. Opener “Three Of Hearts,” for instance, is a strident acoustic folk-punk song, a bit like what Grace was making when Against Me! was in its infancy, while “Electro-Static Sweep” is a sprawling power-pop song with strings.

In a press release, Grace says, “I’ve learned that if you share your experience with good intentions that the universe will always surprise you with abundant return. Every song is an act of faith; you don’t necessarily know why you’re singing it other than you know you’ve got to sing it.” Stream At War With The Silverfish below.

<a href="https://laurajanegrace.bandcamp.com/album/at-war-with-the-silverfish">At War With The Silverfish by Laura Jane Grace</a>

At War With The Silverfish is out now on Polyvinyl.