Julie Doiron – “You Gave Me The Key”

New Music September 21, 2021 2:14 PM By James Rettig

Julie Doiron has had a hand in many music projects over the past decade — most notably, perhaps, her 2019 team-up with Mount Eerie, Lost Wisdom pt. 2 — but she hasn’t released a proper solo album under her own name since 2012’s So Many Days. That’ll change this November when she puts out her new full-length I Thought Of You, which she’s introducing today with the rousing and twangy “You Gave Me The Key.” “This is a song about a new beginning,” Doiron said in a statement. “It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “You Gave Me The Key”
02 “Thought Of You”
03 “Dreamed I Was”
04 “Just When I Thought”
05 “Et Mon Amour”
06 “Good Reason”
07 “Cancel The Party”
08 “How Can We”
09 “Darkness To Light”
10 “Ran”
11 “The Letters We Sent”
12 “They Wanted Me To Say”
13 “Back To The Water”

I Thought Of You is out 11/26 via You’ve Changed Records.

