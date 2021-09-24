Nick Cave – “Shyness”

In recent years, Nick Cave has always been up to something or another, and has released music at a fairly prolific clip. But he’s really been up to a lot this year. He and Warren Ellis released the great Carnage, he was cast as a forest in a Shakespeare production, he announced he’d be teaming up with Andrew Dominik once more for a live Carnage and Ghosteen film, he began rolling out B-Sides And Rarities Part II, he announced a new memoir focusing on the years after his son’s death, and apparently he’s playing H.G. Wells in a Benedict Cumberbatch movie. Somehow, in the midst of all that, he also has time for small, powerful moments like “Shyness.

“Shyness” is a new spoken word track Cave released today. It’s the text of a Red Hand Files letter set to music. (This is not the first time a Red Hand File letter prompted new music — it also happened with “Grief” earlier this year.) The fan questions were “What is shyness?” and “What was your first date with your wife like?” These things dovetail for Cave, with him first meditating on shyness, and how some things slip through life because of it, but how he and his wife meeting was one moment where he broke through that wall. It’s a pretty meditation, and you can hear it below.

And here’s the whole text of Cave’s letter/spoken word piece: