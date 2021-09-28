Lil Peep’s Mom Says His Label Is Withholding $4M In Royalties

Lil Peep’s Mom Says His Label Is Withholding $4M In Royalties

Liza Womack, the mother of Lil Peep, claims the late rapper’s record label is withholding $4 million in royalties from his estate, Rolling Stone reports. Womack says the label, First Access Entertainment, has admitted that the money is owed but is refusing to pay out in a “transparent” attempt to undermine Womack’s wrongful death lawsuit against the label.

At a hearing Tuesday in Los Angeles, Womack’s lawyer argued that “FAE is trying to choke off her funds by denying her her royalty revenue that they know she’s owed,” describing the company as “dysfunctional.” FAE’s lawyer responded, “It’s not true that it’s dysfunctional. It’s also is not true that FAE owes the estate over $4 million. That’s simply not true. That’s just an argument used to gain someone’s sympathy here.”

Peep, born Gustav Åhr, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017 at the age of 21. Although FAE has characterized his death as self-inflicted, Womack’s 2019 lawsuit alleges “negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and wrongdoing” on the part of Peep’s business handlers, including FAE and tour manager Belinda Mercer, who allegedly ignored the rapper’s assertions that he was “anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, burnt out, exhausted, and physically unwell.”

