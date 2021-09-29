Holy Other – “Lieve”

New Music September 29, 2021 2:45 PM By Peter Helman

Remember Holy Other? It’s been nearly 10 years since we last heard from the shadowy British electronic producer, who came up on Tri Angle at the tail end of the witch house mini-boom. But today, he’s finally announcing a new album and releasing his first new music since his 2012 debut Held.

Lieve was recorded throughout 2020 at the Bidston Observatory on the Wirral and features vocals from NYX’s Sian O’Gorman, violin from Simmy Singh, and saxophone from Daniel Thorne. Listen to its breathing, pulsating lead single and title track below.

Lieve is the title-track from Holy Other’s upcoming album ‘Lieve’, arriving on 19th November ’21. Pre-order it here.

