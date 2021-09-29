Angel Du$t – “Truck Songs”

New Music September 29, 2021 3:09 PM By Peter Helman

Angel Du$t, the Baltimore hardcore band turned power-pop band featuring members of Turnstile and fronted by Trapped Under Ice’s Justice Tripp, announced their new album YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs earlier this month. And today, following lead single “Big Bite,” they’ve shared the record’s quasi-title track, “Truck Songs.”

“This is one of my favorite recordings of a song that I’ve written,” Tripp says in a statement. “Plus, all my best homies got all up in this track’s ass and sent it home. Was listening to Tom Petty a grip. If you don’t know who that is check him out, I guess.” But first, check out “Truck Songs” below.

YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs is out 10/22 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.

