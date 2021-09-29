Field Music – “Endlessly”

New Music September 29, 2021 8:02 PM By Peter Helman

Field Music – “Endlessly”

British art-rock duo Field Music are releasing the new EP Another Shot, a companion to their recent album Flat White Moon, in a couple of weeks. Today, following opening track “Someplace Dangerous,” they’ve shared another song called “Endlessly.”

“‘Endlessly’ was one of the few songs which was written right in the midst of the first lockdown and that crept into the lyrics,” David Brewis explains. “In one way, it would’ve fit with the album — dealing with something which felt apocalyptic and looking for the light in it.” Listen below.

Another Shot EP is out 10/15 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.

